Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 56 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .273.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Smith has gotten a hit in 44 of 67 games this season (65.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.9%).

Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (19.4%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (44.8%), with two or more RBI in 13 of them (19.4%).

In 56.7% of his games this year (38 of 67), he has scored, and in six of those games (9%) he has scored more than once.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .312 AVG .231 .407 OBP .372 .576 SLG .385 13 XBH 11 10 HR 3 30 RBI 17 24/19 K/BB 19/25 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings