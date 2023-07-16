Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, 56 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .273.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 44 of 67 games this season (65.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (26.9%).
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (19.4%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (44.8%), with two or more RBI in 13 of them (19.4%).
- In 56.7% of his games this year (38 of 67), he has scored, and in six of those games (9%) he has scored more than once.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.312
|AVG
|.231
|.407
|OBP
|.372
|.576
|SLG
|.385
|13
|XBH
|11
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|17
|24/19
|K/BB
|19/25
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.31 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.
