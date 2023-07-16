At +3000 as of December 31, the Seattle Seahawks aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +195

+195 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

A total of eight Seahawks games last season hit the over.

Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 13th in the . Defensively, it ranked 26th, allowing 361.7 yards per contest.

The Seahawks had a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 away last season.

Seattle posted a 3-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5 record as underdogs.

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

In addition, Smith ran for 366 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III scored nine touchdowns and picked up 1,050 yards (70.0 per game).

Walker also had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, catching 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, hauling in 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Wagner amassed 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +6600 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2000 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +900 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +2000 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +6600 12 November 23 49ers - +900 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +900 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +8000 17 December 31 Steelers - +5000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

