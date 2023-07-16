Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Mookie Betts (batting .421 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles with 98 hits, batting .287 this season with 51 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Betts enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .571 with four homers.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 65 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- In 26.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has driven in a run in 37 games this year (42%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 59.1% of his games this season (52 of 88), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (20.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.311
|AVG
|.263
|.403
|OBP
|.371
|.659
|SLG
|.537
|27
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|33
|36/25
|K/BB
|29/30
|3
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 38-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.31, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.