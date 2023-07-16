On Sunday, Mookie Betts (batting .421 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles with 98 hits, batting .287 this season with 51 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Betts enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .571 with four homers.

Betts has picked up a hit in 65 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

In 26.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has driven in a run in 37 games this year (42%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 59.1% of his games this season (52 of 88), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (20.5%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 45 .311 AVG .263 .403 OBP .371 .659 SLG .537 27 XBH 24 15 HR 12 31 RBI 33 36/25 K/BB 29/30 3 SB 4

