Miguel Rojas -- hitting .222 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .225 with 11 doubles and 13 walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.8% of those games.

In 64 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this season.

He has scored at least once 18 times this year (28.1%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .229 AVG .222 .299 OBP .240 .295 SLG .263 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 16/10 K/BB 13/3 4 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings