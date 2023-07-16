Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:28 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Rojas -- hitting .222 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .225 with 11 doubles and 13 walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 53.1% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.8% of those games.
- In 64 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this season.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (28.1%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.229
|AVG
|.222
|.299
|OBP
|.240
|.295
|SLG
|.263
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/3
|4
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer (8-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
