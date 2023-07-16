On Sunday, Max Muncy (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .196 with six doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 149th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Muncy has had a hit in 36 of 74 games this season (48.6%), including multiple hits 12 times (16.2%).

In 17 games this season, he has hit a long ball (23%, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate).

Muncy has an RBI in 30 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 51.4% of his games this season (38 of 74), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (14.9%) he has scored more than once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 40 .227 AVG .169 .376 OBP .294 .504 SLG .434 13 XBH 14 10 HR 11 21 RBI 32 36/26 K/BB 49/23 0 SB 1

