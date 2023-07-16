Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Max Muncy (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .196 with six doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 149th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Muncy has had a hit in 36 of 74 games this season (48.6%), including multiple hits 12 times (16.2%).
- In 17 games this season, he has hit a long ball (23%, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Muncy has an RBI in 30 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 51.4% of his games this season (38 of 74), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (14.9%) he has scored more than once.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.227
|AVG
|.169
|.376
|OBP
|.294
|.504
|SLG
|.434
|13
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|32
|36/26
|K/BB
|49/23
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 38-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.31, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.
