On Sunday, Jason Heyward (.296 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .247.

Heyward has recorded a hit in 30 of 70 games this year (42.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.6%).

In 11.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has an RBI in 15 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .231 AVG .264 .330 OBP .356 .462 SLG .440 11 XBH 10 5 HR 3 14 RBI 8 23/13 K/BB 20/12 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings