Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:28 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jason Heyward (.296 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks while batting .247.
- Heyward has recorded a hit in 30 of 70 games this year (42.9%), including 13 multi-hit games (18.6%).
- In 11.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has an RBI in 15 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.231
|AVG
|.264
|.330
|OBP
|.356
|.462
|SLG
|.440
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|8
|23/13
|K/BB
|20/12
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
