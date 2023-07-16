On Sunday, James Outman (.485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .240 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 51.2% of his games this season (43 of 84), with more than one hit 19 times (22.6%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (9.5%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Outman has driven in a run in 21 games this year (25.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36.9% of his games this year (31 of 84), with two or more runs 14 times (16.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .256 AVG .225 .336 OBP .315 .411 SLG .437 10 XBH 15 4 HR 7 21 RBI 19 53/12 K/BB 52/16 8 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings