James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, James Outman (.485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .240 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 51.2% of his games this season (43 of 84), with more than one hit 19 times (22.6%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (9.5%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Outman has driven in a run in 21 games this year (25.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36.9% of his games this year (31 of 84), with two or more runs 14 times (16.7%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.256
|AVG
|.225
|.336
|OBP
|.315
|.411
|SLG
|.437
|10
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|19
|53/12
|K/BB
|52/16
|8
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 38-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
