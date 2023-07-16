2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Linn Grant is the current leader (-549) at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic after three rounds of play.
Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Venue: Highland Meadows Golf Club
- Location: Sylvania, Ohio
- Par/Distance: Par 71/6,642 yards
Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Best Odds to Win
Linn Grant
- Tee Time: 12:38 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-18)
- Odds to Win: -549
Grant Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-7
|7
|0
|1st
|Round 2
|69
|-2
|4
|2
|31st
|Round 3
|62
|-9
|8
|1
|1st
Allisen Corpuz
- Tee Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-12)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Corpuz Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|4
|0
|14th
|Round 2
|66
|-5
|5
|0
|7th
|Round 3
|68
|-3
|5
|2
|12th
Lydia Ko
- Tee Time: 10:41 AM ET
- Current Rank: 24th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Ko Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|4
|0
|14th
|Round 2
|68
|-3
|4
|1
|15th
|Round 3
|72
|+1
|2
|3
|51st
Minjee Lee
- Tee Time: 12:11 PM ET
- Current Rank: 7th (-11)
- Odds to Win: +2500
Lee Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|6
|2
|14th
|Round 2
|68
|-3
|3
|0
|15th
|Round 3
|67
|-4
|5
|3
|6th
Stephanie Kyriacou
- Tee Time: 12:38 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-12)
- Odds to Win: +2500
Kyriacou Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-1
|5
|4
|60th
|Round 2
|66
|-5
|6
|1
|7th
|Round 3
|65
|-6
|8
|2
|2nd
Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|2nd (-12)
|+3000
|Maria Fassi
|2nd (-12)
|+3300
|Matilda Castren
|2nd (-12)
|+3300
|Xiyu Lin
|9th (-10)
|+5000
|Gabriela Ruffels
|24th (-6)
|+6600
|Aditi Ashook
|9th (-10)
|+10000
|Maria Gabriela Lopez
|9th (-10)
|+10000
|Gemma Dryburgh
|9th (-10)
|+12500
|Annie Park
|7th (-11)
|+15000
|Jaravee Boonchant
|9th (-10)
|+20000
