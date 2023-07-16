Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .610 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: MLB Network

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .952, fueled by an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .554. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

In 78% of his 91 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has driven home a run in 38 games this year (41.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored at least once 56 times this year (61.5%), including 16 games with multiple runs (17.6%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 46 .322 AVG .317 .390 OBP .406 .539 SLG .568 23 XBH 27 8 HR 9 28 RBI 35 36/20 K/BB 38/23 8 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings