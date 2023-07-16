Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:28 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .610 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Explore More About This Game
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .952, fueled by an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .554. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- In 78% of his 91 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman has driven home a run in 38 games this year (41.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- He has scored at least once 56 times this year (61.5%), including 16 games with multiple runs (17.6%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|46
|.322
|AVG
|.317
|.390
|OBP
|.406
|.539
|SLG
|.568
|23
|XBH
|27
|8
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|35
|36/20
|K/BB
|38/23
|8
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.
