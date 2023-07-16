The Los Angeles Dodgers (53-38) will attempt to keep a six-game winning streak alive when they visit the New York Mets (42-50) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable starters are Max Scherzer (8-3) for the Mets and Bobby Miller (5-1) for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (8-3, 4.31 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (5-1, 4.50 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

In eight games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .234 against him.

Miller enters the game with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Miller will try to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

Scherzer (8-3) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 38-year-old has pitched to a 4.31 ERA this season with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 16 games.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Scherzer will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Max Scherzer vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers are batting .244 this season, 19th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .454 (third in the league) with 151 home runs.

The Dodgers have gone 1-for-10 in one game against the right-hander this season.

