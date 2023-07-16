Player prop betting options for Francisco Lindor, Mookie Betts and others are available in the New York Mets-Los Angeles Dodgers matchup at Citi Field on Sunday, starting at 1:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Betts Stats

Betts has 23 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 55 walks and 64 RBI (98 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.387/.596 on the season.

Betts hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .571 with three doubles, four home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 15 4-for-4 2 1 1 7 0 at Mets Jul. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Jul. 8 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Jul. 7 3-for-4 2 2 4 10 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 116 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 43 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .320/.398/.554 on the year.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 14 1-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Angels Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Angels Jul. 7 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 6 3-for-4 2 1 3 7 1

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Scherzer Stats

The Mets will send Max Scherzer (8-3) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He has seven quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Jul. 9 5.0 6 5 5 7 3 at Diamondbacks Jul. 4 6.0 5 4 4 9 2 vs. Brewers Jun. 29 6.0 7 2 2 9 2 at Phillies Jun. 24 6.0 7 2 2 8 1 at Astros Jun. 19 8.0 4 1 1 8 1

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has recorded 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .235/.319/.470 slash line so far this year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 7 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 2

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has recorded 65 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .210/.310/.490 on the season.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

