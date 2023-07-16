Max Scherzer will toe the rubber for the New York Mets (42-50) on Sunday, July 16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers (53-38), who will answer with Bobby Miller. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET at Citi Field.

The Mets are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Dodgers (+100). The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (8-3, 4.31 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (5-1, 4.50 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 57 times and won 30, or 52.6%, of those games.

The Mets have gone 29-26 (winning 52.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have been victorious in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Dodgers have been victorious four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Dodgers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Max Muncy 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) David Peralta 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+155) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win NL West -300 - 1st

