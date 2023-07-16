Max Scherzer will start for the New York Mets on Sunday against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET at Citi Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 151 home runs.

Los Angeles ranks third in the majors with a .454 team slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 505.

The Dodgers have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers rank 16th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of 1.257 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (5-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, July 6, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In eight starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Miller will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo 7/7/2023 Angels W 11-4 Home Tony Gonsolin Griffin Canning 7/8/2023 Angels W 10-5 Home Alex Vesia Reid Detmers 7/14/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Julio Urías Justin Verlander 7/15/2023 Mets W 5-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Kodai Senga 7/16/2023 Mets - Away Bobby Miller Max Scherzer 7/17/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/18/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/19/2023 Orioles - Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer 7/21/2023 Rangers - Away Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney 7/22/2023 Rangers - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.