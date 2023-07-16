Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Sunday at Citi Field against Max Scherzer, who is projected to start for the New York Mets. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Dodgers are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mets (-120). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -120 +100 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

When it comes to the total, the Dodgers and their foes are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Dodgers have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 matchups (two of those games had a spread).

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Los Angeles has won four of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 51 of its 91 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 6-7-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-16 24-22 13-15 39-23 41-24 11-14

