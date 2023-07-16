Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (53-38) and New York Mets (42-50) going head to head at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on July 16.

The Mets will call on Max Scherzer (8-3) versus the Dodgers and Bobby Miller (5-1).

Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Dodgers have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those games had a spread).

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.

This year, Los Angeles has won four of seven games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.5 runs per game (505 total).

The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule