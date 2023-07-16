Dodgers vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (53-38) and New York Mets (42-50) going head to head at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on July 16.
The Mets will call on Max Scherzer (8-3) versus the Dodgers and Bobby Miller (5-1).
Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Dodgers vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Mets vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Dodgers Player Props
|Mets vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- The Dodgers have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those games had a spread).
- The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.
- This year, Los Angeles has won four of seven games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.5 runs per game (505 total).
- The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.44 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 6
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Julio Urías vs Johan Oviedo
|July 7
|Angels
|W 11-4
|Tony Gonsolin vs Griffin Canning
|July 8
|Angels
|W 10-5
|Alex Vesia vs Reid Detmers
|July 14
|@ Mets
|W 6-0
|Julio Urías vs Justin Verlander
|July 15
|@ Mets
|W 5-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Kodai Senga
|July 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Max Scherzer
|July 17
|@ Orioles
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Orioles
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Orioles
|-
|Julio Urías vs Dean Kremer
|July 21
|@ Rangers
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 22
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
