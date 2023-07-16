The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .516 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Citi Field

Discover More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .276 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (45 of 75), with at least two hits 13 times (17.3%).

He has homered in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 75), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has had at least one RBI in 30.7% of his games this year (23 of 75), with more than one RBI nine times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (30.7%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 40 .297 AVG .258 .339 OBP .295 .515 SLG .342 10 XBH 7 6 HR 1 21 RBI 13 17/6 K/BB 22/7 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings