David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 16
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:29 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .516 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .276 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (45 of 75), with at least two hits 13 times (17.3%).
- He has homered in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 75), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has had at least one RBI in 30.7% of his games this year (23 of 75), with more than one RBI nine times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this year (30.7%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|40
|.297
|AVG
|.258
|.339
|OBP
|.295
|.515
|SLG
|.342
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|13
|17/6
|K/BB
|22/7
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 38-year-old has put up a 4.31 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
