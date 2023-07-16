Chargers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Chargers at the moment have +2800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Chargers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles went 11-4-0 ATS last season.
- The Chargers and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Offensively, Los Angeles ranked ninth in the with 359.3 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per contest).
- The Chargers went 5-3 at home last season and 5-4 away from home.
- When underdogs, Los Angeles had just one victory (1-5) versus its 7-2 record as the favored team.
- The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert threw for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- In 17 games, Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.
- In the passing game, Ekeler scored five touchdowns, with 107 receptions for 722 yards.
- In 13 games a season ago, Mike Williams had 63 catches for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Keenan Allen had 66 catches for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.
- Eric Kendricks delivered 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 17 games last year with the Vikings.
2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|2
|September 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 16
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|7
|October 22
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|8
|October 29
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|11
|November 19
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|13
|December 3
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 14
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|Bills
|-
|+800
|17
|December 31
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
