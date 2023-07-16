Austin Barnes is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field Sunday at 5:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 6, when he went 0-for-3 against the Pirates.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is hitting .115 with two doubles and 10 walks.

Barnes has a hit in 11 of 33 games played this season (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.

In 33 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Barnes has driven in a run in six games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In three of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .128 AVG .102 .241 OBP .167 .128 SLG .143 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 12/7 K/BB 15/3 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings