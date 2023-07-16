Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Austin Barnes is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field Sunday at 5:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 6, when he went 0-for-3 against the Pirates.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Mets Player Props
|Dodgers vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Mets
|Dodgers vs Mets Odds
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is hitting .115 with two doubles and 10 walks.
- Barnes has a hit in 11 of 33 games played this season (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In 33 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Barnes has driven in a run in six games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.128
|AVG
|.102
|.241
|OBP
|.167
|.128
|SLG
|.143
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|12/7
|K/BB
|15/3
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (121 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, July 9, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 38-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.