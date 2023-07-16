Austin Barnes is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Citi Field Sunday at 5:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 6, when he went 0-for-3 against the Pirates.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is hitting .115 with two doubles and 10 walks.
  • Barnes has a hit in 11 of 33 games played this season (33.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In 33 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Barnes has driven in a run in six games this year (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.128 AVG .102
.241 OBP .167
.128 SLG .143
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
5 RBI 2
12/7 K/BB 15/3
1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (121 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, July 9, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 38-year-old has a 4.31 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.