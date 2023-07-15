The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .273.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 65.2% of his 66 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 19.7% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this year (30 of 66), with more than one RBI 13 times (19.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 56.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .312 AVG .230 .407 OBP .371 .576 SLG .381 13 XBH 10 10 HR 3 30 RBI 17 24/19 K/BB 18/25 0 SB 1

