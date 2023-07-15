Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:37 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .273.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 65.2% of his 66 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 19.7% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this year (30 of 66), with more than one RBI 13 times (19.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 56.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.312
|AVG
|.230
|.407
|OBP
|.371
|.576
|SLG
|.381
|13
|XBH
|10
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|17
|24/19
|K/BB
|18/25
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.31, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .204 against him.
