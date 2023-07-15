Tyler Duncan is ready to take part in the 2023 Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky, taking place from July 13-16.

Looking to wager on Duncan at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tyler Duncan Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Duncan has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Duncan has had an average finish of 54th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Duncan hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five events, with an average finish of 54th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 41 -7 278 0 12 2 2 $1.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Duncan's previous four appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 31st.

Duncan made the cut in two of his past four entries in this event.

This course is set up to play at 7,328 yards, 314 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course), the scoring average is lower at -12 per tournament.

The average course Duncan has played i the last year (7,273 yards) is 55 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,328).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Duncan's Last Time Out

Duncan was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 59th percentile of competitors.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic placed him in the 46th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Duncan shot better than 35% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Duncan recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Duncan had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.6).

Duncan's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the field average (6.4).

At that last tournament, Duncan's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Duncan ended the John Deere Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Duncan finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Duncan Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.