Following the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Thorbjorn Olesen is currently 15th with a score of -3.

Thorbjorn Olesen Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Olesen has finished better than par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Olesen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Olesen has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Olesen has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 15 -3 67 0 1 0 0 $0

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

In Olesen's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 23rd.

Olesen has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Olesen finished 15th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

At 7,237 yards, The Renaissance Club is set up as a par-70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,020 yards.

The Renaissance Club is 7,237 yards, 52 yards shorter than the average course Olesen has played in the past year (7,289).

Olesen's Last Time Out

Olesen was in the 25th percentile on par 3s at the PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.33-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was poor, putting him in the 20th percentile of the field.

Olesen shot better than just 14% of the field at the PGA Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Olesen failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Olesen carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.8).

Olesen had fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 4.5 on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship.

In that last outing, Olesen carded a bogey or worse on eight of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Olesen ended the PGA Championship with a birdie or better on one of four par-5s, worse than the field's average, 1.3.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Olesen recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.0.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Olesen Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Olesen's performance prior to the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

