Right now the Los Angeles Rams are 19th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +900

+900 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles went 6-10-1 ATS last season.

Last season, six Rams games hit the over.

Los Angeles was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking worst with 280.5 yards per game. Defensively, it ranked 19th in the (341.1 yards allowed per game).

The Rams were 4-5 at home last season, but they won only one game away from home.

As the underdog, Los Angeles picked up just two victories (2-9) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-3.

In the NFC West, the Rams won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Rams Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Cam Akers ran for 786 yards (52.4 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Cooper Kupp scored six TDs, catching 75 balls for 812 yards (90.2 per game).

In nine games a season ago, Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.0%.

Tyler Higbee had 72 receptions for 620 yards (36.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Ernest Jones collected 4.0 TFL, 113 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks - +3000 2 September 17 49ers - +900 3 September 25 @ Bengals - +900 4 October 1 @ Colts - +10000 5 October 8 Eagles - +700 6 October 15 Cardinals - +20000 7 October 22 Steelers - +5000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1600 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 11 November 19 Seahawks - +3000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +20000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +2000 15 December 17 Commanders - +8000 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +6600 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +900

