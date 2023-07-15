Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Mookie Betts and his .521 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (142 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets and Kodai Senga on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mets.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts leads Los Angeles with 94 hits, batting .278 this season with 50 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Betts enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .364 with three homers.
- Betts has reached base via a hit in 64 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 25.3% of his games in 2023 (22 of 87), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (41.4%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (18.4%).
- In 51 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.311
|AVG
|.246
|.403
|OBP
|.356
|.659
|SLG
|.509
|27
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|32
|36/25
|K/BB
|29/29
|3
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Senga (7-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.31, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .204 against him.
