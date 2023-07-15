Mookie Betts and his .521 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (142 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets and Kodai Senga on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts leads Los Angeles with 94 hits, batting .278 this season with 50 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Betts enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .364 with three homers.

Betts has reached base via a hit in 64 games this year (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 25.3% of his games in 2023 (22 of 87), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (41.4%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (18.4%).

In 51 of 87 games this season, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .311 AVG .246 .403 OBP .356 .659 SLG .509 27 XBH 23 15 HR 11 31 RBI 32 36/25 K/BB 29/29 3 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings