Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:31 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 11 doubles and 13 walks while hitting .230.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 34 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In 63 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this year.
- In 18 of 63 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.229
|AVG
|.232
|.299
|OBP
|.250
|.295
|SLG
|.274
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/3
|4
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.31 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .204 to his opponents.
