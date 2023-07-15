Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 11 doubles and 13 walks while hitting .230.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 34 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

In 63 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this year.

In 18 of 63 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .229 AVG .232 .299 OBP .250 .295 SLG .274 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 16/10 K/BB 13/3 4 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings