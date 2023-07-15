Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:34 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Max Muncy and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Mets and Kodai Senga on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .195 with six doubles, 21 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 149th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- In 35 of 73 games this year (47.9%) Muncy has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
- In 23.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (41.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (15.1%).
- He has scored in 37 of 73 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.227
|AVG
|.167
|.376
|OBP
|.290
|.504
|SLG
|.439
|13
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|32
|36/26
|K/BB
|48/22
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday, July 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.31, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .204 batting average against him.
