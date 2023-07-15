Max Muncy and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the New York Mets and Kodai Senga on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .195 with six doubles, 21 home runs and 48 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 149th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

In 35 of 73 games this year (47.9%) Muncy has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (16.4%).

In 23.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (41.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (15.1%).

He has scored in 37 of 73 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .227 AVG .167 .376 OBP .290 .504 SLG .439 13 XBH 14 10 HR 11 21 RBI 32 36/26 K/BB 48/22 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings