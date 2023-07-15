After the first round of the Barbasol Championship, Josh Teater is currently 82nd with a score of -1.

Looking to wager on Josh Teater at the Barbasol Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Josh Teater Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Teater has finished below par on 12 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his last 15 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 15 rounds, Teater has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Teater has had an average finish of 49th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Teater has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 56 -5 175 0 2 0 0 $26,030

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

In Teater's past six appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 two times, including one top-10 finish. His average finish has been 47th.

Teater made the cut in each of his last six attempts at this event.

The most recent time Teater played this event was in 2023, and he finished 82nd.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,020 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,328-yard length for this tournament.

The courses that Teater has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,383 yards, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at 7,328 yards this week.

Teater's Last Time Out

Teater was in the 46th percentile on par 3s at the Puerto Rico Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Puerto Rico Open placed him in the 47th percentile.

Teater shot better than 92% of the golfers at the Puerto Rico Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.61.

Teater recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Puerto Rico Open (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the Puerto Rico Open, Teater carded four bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.1).

Teater's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Puerto Rico Open were more than the tournament average of 4.7.

In that most recent outing, Teater's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.6).

Teater ended the Puerto Rico Open with a birdie or better on 12 of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 5.6.

The field at the Puerto Rico Open averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Teater finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Teater Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Teater's performance prior to the 2023 Barbasol Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.