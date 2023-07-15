John Isner will start the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island versus Alex Bolt in the round of 32. He was knocked out by Jaume Munar in the round of 128 of the Wimbledon (his most recent tournament). Isner is +1000 to win at International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Isner at the 2023 Hall of Fame Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Isner's Next Match

Isner will meet Bolt in the round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open on Tuesday, July 18 at 12:20 PM ET.

John Isner Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +12500

Hall of Fame Open odds to win: +1000

Isner Stats

In his last tournament, the Wimbledon, Isner was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 109-ranked Munar, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 4-6.

Isner has not won any of his 13 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 10-13.

Isner is 0-1 on grass over the past year.

Isner, over the past 12 months, has played 23 matches across all court types, and 29.8 games per match.

On grass, Isner has played one match over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 39.0 games per match while winning 43.6% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Isner has won 87.8% of his games on serve, and 10.6% on return.

Isner has been victorious in 73.7% of his service games on grass over the past 12 months and 15.0% of his return games.

