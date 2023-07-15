The Los Angeles Dodgers and Jason Heyward, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .250 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Heyward has picked up a hit in 30 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (11.6%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Heyward has an RBI in 15 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (39.1%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .231 AVG .270 .330 OBP .363 .462 SLG .449 11 XBH 10 5 HR 3 14 RBI 8 23/13 K/BB 18/12 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings