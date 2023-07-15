Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Jason Heyward, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .250 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in 30 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (11.6%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Heyward has an RBI in 15 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (39.1%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.231
|AVG
|.270
|.330
|OBP
|.363
|.462
|SLG
|.449
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|8
|23/13
|K/BB
|18/12
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday, July 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.31, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .204 against him.
