James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:37 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Saturday, James Outman (.486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Mets.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .242 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 43 of 83 games this year (51.8%) Outman has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (9.6%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this season (21 of 83), with two or more RBI nine times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 37.3% of his games this year (31 of 83), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (16.9%) he has scored more than once.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.256
|AVG
|.229
|.336
|OBP
|.319
|.411
|SLG
|.443
|10
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|19
|53/12
|K/BB
|51/16
|8
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.41 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga (7-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.31 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6, the righty threw eight innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.31 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .204 to opposing batters.
