On Saturday, James Outman (.486 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Mets.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .242 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

In 43 of 83 games this year (51.8%) Outman has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (9.6%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this season (21 of 83), with two or more RBI nine times (10.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 37.3% of his games this year (31 of 83), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (16.9%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .256 AVG .229 .336 OBP .319 .411 SLG .443 10 XBH 15 4 HR 7 21 RBI 19 53/12 K/BB 51/16 8 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings