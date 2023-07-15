On Saturday, Freddie Freeman (.659 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .960, fueled by an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .560. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is seventh in slugging.

Freeman enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .450 with three homers.

Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 78.9% of his games this season (71 of 90), with at least two hits 35 times (38.9%).

In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (17.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 38 games this season (42.2%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (15.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 62.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (17.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .322 AVG .324 .390 OBP .411 .539 SLG .581 23 XBH 27 8 HR 9 28 RBI 35 36/20 K/BB 36/22 8 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings