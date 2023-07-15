Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Freddie Freeman (.659 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .960, fueled by an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .560. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is seventh in slugging.
- Freeman enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .450 with three homers.
- Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 78.9% of his games this season (71 of 90), with at least two hits 35 times (38.9%).
- In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (17.8%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 38 games this season (42.2%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (15.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 62.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (17.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.322
|AVG
|.324
|.390
|OBP
|.411
|.539
|SLG
|.581
|23
|XBH
|27
|8
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|35
|36/20
|K/BB
|36/22
|8
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.31, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .204 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.