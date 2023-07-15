The New York Mets (42-49) bring a three-game losing run into a home matchup versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (52-38), at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Kodai Senga (7-5) for the Mets and Tony Gonsolin (5-3) for the Dodgers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (7-5, 3.31 ERA) vs Gonsolin - LAD (5-3, 3.86 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday, July 8 against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

During 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .200 to opposing batters.

Gonsolin is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Gonsolin is trying to collect his 11th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

In five of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga (7-5) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in eight innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 3.31, a 2.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.283.

He has six quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Senga has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.