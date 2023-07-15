Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Mets on July 15, 2023
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 5:50 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Francisco Lindor, Mookie Betts and others are listed when the New York Mets host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on Saturday (at 7:15 PM ET).
Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 23 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 54 walks and 63 RBI (94 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.379/.583 on the year.
- Betts has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .364 with three doubles, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jul. 14
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 7
|3-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|10
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 32 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 42 walks and 63 RBI (116 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.
- He has a .323/.400/.560 slash line so far this year.
- Freeman has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with five doubles, three home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jul. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 7
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 6
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|7
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Lindor Stats
- Lindor has 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI (81 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .236/.317/.472 so far this year.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 7
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|6
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 6
|5-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|0
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Alonso Stats
- Pete Alonso has seven doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 34 walks and 61 RBI (64 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a .208/.310/.492 slash line on the year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 6
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
