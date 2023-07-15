The New York Mets (42-49) will look to Francisco Lindor when they host Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (52-38) at Citi Field on Saturday, July 15. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Mets are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Dodgers have +100 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Dodgers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (7-5, 3.31 ERA) vs Tony Gonsolin - LAD (5-3, 3.86 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 30 (53.6%) of those contests.

The Mets have gone 29-25 (winning 53.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and won every time.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Dodgers have won in six, or 50%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Dodgers have won four of seven games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have not installed the Dodgers as underdogs in any of their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Dodgers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Will Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win NL West -274 - 1st

