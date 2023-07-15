Kodai Senga takes the mound for the New York Mets on Saturday at Citi Field against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers have hit 150 homers this season, which ranks second in the league.

Los Angeles ranks third in the majors with a .455 team slugging percentage.

The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in baseball this season with 500.

The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .331.

The Dodgers rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Los Angeles has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.47) in the majors this season.

The Dodgers rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.264 WHIP this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tony Gonsolin (5-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, July 8, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Gonsolin has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He has made 13 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido 7/6/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo 7/7/2023 Angels W 11-4 Home Tony Gonsolin Griffin Canning 7/8/2023 Angels W 10-5 Home Alex Vesia Reid Detmers 7/14/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Julio Urías Justin Verlander 7/15/2023 Mets - Away Tony Gonsolin Kodai Senga 7/16/2023 Mets - Away Bobby Miller Max Scherzer 7/17/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/18/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/19/2023 Orioles - Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer 7/21/2023 Rangers - Away Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.