The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets will send Tony Gonsolin and Kodai Senga, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs square off on Saturday at Citi Field, at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at -105. A 9-run total is set in this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -115 -105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 46 of the 77 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (59.7%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 46-31 record (winning 59.7% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

In the 90 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-34-5).

The Dodgers have put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-16 23-22 13-15 38-23 40-24 11-14

