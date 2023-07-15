Saturday's contest at Citi Field has the Los Angeles Dodgers (52-38) taking on the New York Mets (42-49) at 7:15 PM ET (on July 15). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Mets will look to Kodai Senga (7-5) versus the Dodgers and Tony Gonsolin (5-3).

Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Los Angeles and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have gone 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (50%) in those games.

This year, Los Angeles has won four of seven games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Los Angeles is No. 4 in the majors, scoring 5.6 runs per game (500 total runs).

The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule