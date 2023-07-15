David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:30 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .552 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .278 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- In 44 of 74 games this season (59.5%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (17.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (9.5%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (29.7%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (10.8%).
- In 23 of 74 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.297
|AVG
|.261
|.339
|OBP
|.298
|.515
|SLG
|.348
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Senga (7-5) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw eight innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.31, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .204 against him.
