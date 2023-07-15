David Peralta -- with a slugging percentage of .552 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on July 15 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .278 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

In 44 of 74 games this season (59.5%) Peralta has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (17.6%).

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (9.5%), leaving the park in 3% of his plate appearances.

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (29.7%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (10.8%).

In 23 of 74 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .297 AVG .261 .339 OBP .298 .515 SLG .348 10 XBH 7 6 HR 1 21 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 0

