Saturday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (61-29) against the Chicago White Sox (38-55) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:15 PM on July 15.

The Braves will call on Spencer Strider (11-2) against the White Sox and Lance Lynn (5-8).

Braves vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

This season, the Braves have been favored 77 times and won 53, or 68.8%, of those games.

Atlanta has played as favorites of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Atlanta has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 508.

The Braves' 3.61 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The White Sox have been victorious in 18, or 32.7%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Chicago this season with a +240 moneyline set for this game.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (382 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 5 @ Guardians W 8-1 Mike Soroka vs Cal Quantrill July 7 @ Rays W 2-1 Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow July 8 @ Rays W 6-1 Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley July 9 @ Rays L 10-4 Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin July 14 White Sox W 9-0 Charlie Morton vs Michael Kopech July 15 White Sox - Spencer Strider vs Lance Lynn July 16 White Sox - Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease July 18 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA July 19 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA July 20 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA July 21 @ Brewers - TBA vs TBA

White Sox Schedule