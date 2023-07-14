Will Smith is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Angels.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

In 66.2% of his 65 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 65), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has had an RBI in 29 games this season (44.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 56.9% of his games this season (37 of 65), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .312 AVG .241 .407 OBP .384 .576 SLG .398 13 XBH 10 10 HR 3 30 RBI 16 24/19 K/BB 15/25 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings