Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 14
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Smith is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Angels.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- In 66.2% of his 65 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 65), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has had an RBI in 29 games this season (44.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 56.9% of his games this season (37 of 65), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.312
|AVG
|.241
|.407
|OBP
|.384
|.576
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|10
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|16
|24/19
|K/BB
|15/25
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Verlander (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
