Will Smith is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Angels.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
  • In 66.2% of his 65 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 65), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has had an RBI in 29 games this season (44.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 56.9% of his games this season (37 of 65), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 31
.312 AVG .241
.407 OBP .384
.576 SLG .398
13 XBH 10
10 HR 3
30 RBI 16
24/19 K/BB 15/25
0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Verlander (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.60 ERA in 70 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.60, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.