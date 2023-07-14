Friday, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Angels) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts has 92 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .276 with 50 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 39th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
  • Betts has gotten at least one hit in 73.3% of his games this season (63 of 86), with multiple hits 20 times (23.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 25.6% of his games in 2023 (22 of 86), and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Betts has had an RBI in 35 games this season (40.7%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (18.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored a run in 51 games this season, with multiple runs 17 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 43
.311 AVG .241
.403 OBP .355
.659 SLG .512
27 XBH 23
15 HR 11
31 RBI 31
36/25 K/BB 29/29
3 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (119 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
