Friday, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Angels) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 92 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .276 with 50 extra-base hits.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Betts has gotten at least one hit in 73.3% of his games this season (63 of 86), with multiple hits 20 times (23.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 25.6% of his games in 2023 (22 of 86), and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has had an RBI in 35 games this season (40.7%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (18.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 51 games this season, with multiple runs 17 times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .311 AVG .241 .403 OBP .355 .659 SLG .512 27 XBH 23 15 HR 11 31 RBI 31 36/25 K/BB 29/29 3 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings