Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 14
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Angels) he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 92 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .276 with 50 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 39th in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Betts has gotten at least one hit in 73.3% of his games this season (63 of 86), with multiple hits 20 times (23.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 25.6% of his games in 2023 (22 of 86), and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has had an RBI in 35 games this season (40.7%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (18.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 51 games this season, with multiple runs 17 times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.311
|AVG
|.241
|.403
|OBP
|.355
|.659
|SLG
|.512
|27
|XBH
|23
|15
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|31
|36/25
|K/BB
|29/29
|3
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (119 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
