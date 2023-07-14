Friday, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-4 against the Angels.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .228 with 11 doubles and 12 walks.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 33 of 62 games this year (53.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (19.4%).

In 62 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Rojas has had an RBI in 10 games this season.

He has scored in 17 games this season (27.4%), including four multi-run games (6.5%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .229 AVG .228 .299 OBP .240 .295 SLG .272 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 4 16/10 K/BB 13/2 4 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings