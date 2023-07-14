Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 14
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-4 against the Angels.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .228 with 11 doubles and 12 walks.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 33 of 62 games this year (53.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (19.4%).
- In 62 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 10 games this season.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (27.4%), including four multi-run games (6.5%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.229
|AVG
|.228
|.299
|OBP
|.240
|.295
|SLG
|.272
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|16/10
|K/BB
|13/2
|4
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.39).
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (119 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
