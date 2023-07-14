Friday, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 0-for-4 against the Angels.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .228 with 11 doubles and 12 walks.
  • Rojas has gotten a hit in 33 of 62 games this year (53.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (19.4%).
  • In 62 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in 10 games this season.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season (27.4%), including four multi-run games (6.5%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 28
.229 AVG .228
.299 OBP .240
.295 SLG .272
7 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 4
16/10 K/BB 13/2
4 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.39).
  • The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (119 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
