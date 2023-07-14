Max Muncy is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 8 against the Angels) he went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .198 with six doubles, 21 home runs and 46 walks.

He ranks 148th in batting average, 72nd in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.

In 48.6% of his 72 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 23.6% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has driven in a run in 30 games this year (41.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (15.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 51.4% of his games this season (37 of 72), with two or more runs 10 times (13.9%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .227 AVG .171 .376 OBP .287 .504 SLG .450 13 XBH 14 10 HR 11 21 RBI 32 36/26 K/BB 46/20 0 SB 1

