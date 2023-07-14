Max Muncy is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 8 against the Angels) he went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is batting .198 with six doubles, 21 home runs and 46 walks.
  • He ranks 148th in batting average, 72nd in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.
  • In 48.6% of his 72 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 23.6% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Muncy has driven in a run in 30 games this year (41.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (15.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 51.4% of his games this season (37 of 72), with two or more runs 10 times (13.9%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 38
.227 AVG .171
.376 OBP .287
.504 SLG .450
13 XBH 14
10 HR 11
21 RBI 32
36/26 K/BB 46/20
0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (119 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Verlander (3-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
