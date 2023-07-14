Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 14
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Muncy is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Citi Field Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 8 against the Angels) he went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .198 with six doubles, 21 home runs and 46 walks.
- He ranks 148th in batting average, 72nd in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.
- In 48.6% of his 72 games this season, Muncy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 23.6% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has driven in a run in 30 games this year (41.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (15.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51.4% of his games this season (37 of 72), with two or more runs 10 times (13.9%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.227
|AVG
|.171
|.376
|OBP
|.287
|.504
|SLG
|.450
|13
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|11
|21
|RBI
|32
|36/26
|K/BB
|46/20
|0
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (119 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander (3-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
