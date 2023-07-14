Jason Heyward returns to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Justin Verlander and the New York MetsJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 7 against the Angels) he went 0-for-3.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .254 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Heyward has picked up a hit in 44.1% of his 68 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.1% of them.

He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 68), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Heyward has an RBI in 15 of 68 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .231 AVG .279 .330 OBP .367 .462 SLG .465 11 XBH 10 5 HR 3 14 RBI 8 23/13 K/BB 17/11 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings