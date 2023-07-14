Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 14
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jason Heyward returns to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Justin Verlander and the New York MetsJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 7 against the Angels) he went 0-for-3.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .254 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in 44.1% of his 68 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.1% of them.
- He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 68), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Heyward has an RBI in 15 of 68 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.231
|AVG
|.279
|.330
|OBP
|.367
|.462
|SLG
|.465
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|8
|23/13
|K/BB
|17/11
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.60, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
