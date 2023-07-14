James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 14
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the New York Mets and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 8 against the Angels) he went 1-for-4.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Outman has gotten a hit in 42 of 82 games this year (51.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (22.0%).
- He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 82), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has had at least one RBI in 25.6% of his games this year (21 of 82), with more than one RBI nine times (11.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 36.6% of his games this year (30 of 82), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (15.9%) he has scored more than once.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.256
|AVG
|.217
|.336
|OBP
|.301
|.411
|SLG
|.428
|10
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|19
|53/12
|K/BB
|51/14
|8
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Mets will send Verlander (3-4) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.60, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
