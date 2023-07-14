Friday, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off against the New York Mets and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 8 against the Angels) he went 1-for-4.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Outman has gotten a hit in 42 of 82 games this year (51.2%), including 18 multi-hit games (22.0%).

He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 82), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has had at least one RBI in 25.6% of his games this year (21 of 82), with more than one RBI nine times (11.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 36.6% of his games this year (30 of 82), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (15.9%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .256 AVG .217 .336 OBP .301 .411 SLG .428 10 XBH 14 4 HR 7 21 RBI 19 53/12 K/BB 51/14 8 SB 1

