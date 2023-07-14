Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 14
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:24 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Justin Verlander and the New York MetsJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI against the Angels.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .957, fueled by an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .559. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .409 with three homers.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 70 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.
- He has homered in 18.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 89), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.6% of his games this year, Freeman has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 56 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|44
|.322
|AVG
|.324
|.390
|OBP
|.406
|.539
|SLG
|.580
|23
|XBH
|26
|8
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|33
|36/20
|K/BB
|34/20
|8
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
