Freddie Freeman is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Justin Verlander and the New York MetsJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI against the Angels.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .957, fueled by an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .559. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .409 with three homers.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 70 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.

He has homered in 18.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 89), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.6% of his games this year, Freeman has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 56 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .322 AVG .324 .390 OBP .406 .539 SLG .580 23 XBH 26 8 HR 9 28 RBI 33 36/20 K/BB 34/20 8 SB 4

