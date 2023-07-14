Freddie Freeman is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Justin Verlander and the New York MetsJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 8, when he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI against the Angels.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has an OPS of .957, fueled by an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .559. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .409 with three homers.
  • Freeman has picked up a hit in 70 of 89 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.
  • He has homered in 18.0% of his games in 2023 (16 of 89), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 41.6% of his games this year, Freeman has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • In 56 of 89 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 44
.322 AVG .324
.390 OBP .406
.539 SLG .580
23 XBH 26
8 HR 9
28 RBI 33
36/20 K/BB 34/20
8 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Verlander makes the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
