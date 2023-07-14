Mookie Betts' Los Angeles Dodgers (51-38) and Francisco Lindor's New York Mets (42-48) will square off in the series opener on Friday, July 14 at Citi Field. The contest will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Mets (-105). The total for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (6-5, 4.76 ERA) vs Justin Verlander - NYM (3-4, 3.60 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Dodgers and Mets matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Dodgers (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Mookie Betts get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 45 out of the 76 games, or 59.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 45-31 (winning 59.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they went 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Mets have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (32.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win five times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+260) David Peralta 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Max Muncy 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+115)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +550 3rd 1st Win NL West -274 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.