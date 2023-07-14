Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets match up with Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

Dodgers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in MLB action with 149 home runs. They average 1.7 per game.

Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .244 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (494 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers' .331 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Dodgers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 16th in the majors.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).

The Dodgers average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.275).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Urias (6-5 with a 4.76 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Friday, July 7 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Urias has registered six quality starts this season.

Urias will look to collect his 10th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 outings this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Pirates L 9-7 Home Emmet Sheehan Luis Ortiz 7/5/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido 7/6/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo 7/7/2023 Angels W 11-4 Home Tony Gonsolin Griffin Canning 7/8/2023 Angels W 10-5 Home Alex Vesia Reid Detmers 7/14/2023 Mets - Away Julio Urías Justin Verlander 7/15/2023 Mets - Away - Kodai Senga 7/16/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer 7/17/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/18/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/19/2023 Orioles - Away Julio Urías Dean Kremer

