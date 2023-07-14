Justin Verlander will start for the New York Mets against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Mets have +105 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -125 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been favored on the moneyline 76 total times this season. They've finished 45-31 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Los Angeles has a record of 38-28 (57.6%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 55.6%.

In the 89 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Los Angeles, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-33-5).

The Dodgers have put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-16 22-22 13-15 37-23 39-24 11-14

