Friday's contest that pits the New York Mets (42-48) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (51-38) at Citi Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Mets. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 14.

The Dodgers will call on Julio Urias (6-5) against the Mets and Justin Verlander (3-4).

Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mets 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 76 times and won 45, or 59.2%, of those games.

Los Angeles has entered 76 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 45-31 in those contests.

The Dodgers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 494 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).

