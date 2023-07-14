David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - July 14
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI against the Angels.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .283 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 73 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.8% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 73), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has driven in a run in 22 games this season (30.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 23 of 73 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.297
|AVG
|.270
|.339
|OBP
|.308
|.515
|SLG
|.360
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (119 total, 1.3 per game).
- Verlander (3-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.60, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
