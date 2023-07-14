Friday, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI against the Angels.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .283 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • Peralta has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 73 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.8% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 73), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Peralta has driven in a run in 22 games this season (30.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 23 of 73 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 38
.297 AVG .270
.339 OBP .308
.515 SLG .360
10 XBH 7
6 HR 1
21 RBI 11
17/6 K/BB 20/7
1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (119 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Verlander (3-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.60, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
