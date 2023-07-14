Friday, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 8, when he went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI against the Angels.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Justin Verlander TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .283 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 73 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 73), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has driven in a run in 22 games this season (30.1%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23 of 73 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .297 AVG .270 .339 OBP .308 .515 SLG .360 10 XBH 7 6 HR 1 21 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings